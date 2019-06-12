Iconic in Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool, and NGT join the campaign to help a young girl get to Nfinity Generation cheerleading camp in America

A Blackpool family is just £500 short in their target to fund their daughter to an elite cheerleading skills training camp in America.



Angel Hardaker, 12, has been invited to attend Nfinity Generation Next in Atlanta Georgia, from June 24, where she will take part activities over three days.

The Highfield Academy pupil, who attends Blackpool Scorpions Allstars, is only the second girl from the UK to ever be invited and the only girl from outside the USA. Her family now needs to raise £3,000 to fund the training camp and the flight. They have reached more than £1,800, but still need to make up the shortfall.

Simply Iconic in the Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool, and travel company donated £500 each. Angel’s dad, Matthew is still appealing for any other businesses to make a donation.

To support Angel visit www.gofundme.com/angel-hardaker-next-gen-2019

