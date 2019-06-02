Hundreds demand refund over advertising and ticket issues at Lytham Kids Festival

Hundreds have joined a group demanding a refund after a rain-hit children’s festival in Lytham.

Visitors to Lytham Kids Festival this weekend complained that promotion for the event had misled them and did not reflect the reality of the event.

They are also angry that after paying in the range of £30 for family tickets they then had to purchase £10 wristbands to enter the grounds.

The Post has not yet heard back from organiser Katie Harris of Red Cherry Media UK regarding the issues.

Writing on the Lytham kids Festival - We demand a refund Facebook page, which now has more than 450 members, Catriona Gabriella Ankrah said: “We went yesterday and me and my kids were so disappointed.

“We went specifically for the slip and slide and Little Mix. There was no slip and slide and the Little Mix band were absolutely appalling, my little girl was crying at the end because she was so disappointed.

“I don't have a lot of money as I'm a student and I really want a refund it was such a waste of time, badly organised and not to mention unsafe. There was hardly any staff anywhere.”

Colette Watson, who had travelled with her family to the festival from Sheffield said: “I paid £69.78 for four adults and three children it was a complete rip off!

“The tribute bands were appalling there was only a few inflatables and a teacup ride for the price we paid.

“Children were not allowed to go to the bar to get their drink.

“Although you can't account for the weather there was no provision in place for people to shelter.

“Absolute disgrace!”

Arguing that the event was not as bad as everyone was making out Kirsty McGuinness said: “Yes some teething problems, but really not as bad as many people have described it.

“We had a great day yesterday despite a few minor issues.”

The festival, which continues today, takes place in the grounds of Lytham Hall which has rented its land to Red Cherry Media but is not involved in organising the event.

Manager at Lytham Hall Peter Anthony said: “There’s no organisation from our side whatsoever. “We rented our grounds out to the company and we rent it out several times during the year.

“We are a cash-strapped charity and this is a conservation project.

“It’s very sad that this has happened. It’s nothing to do with us. We will obviously be talking to the organisers regarding any future events.

“Our reputation is everything and the work that has gone on in the hall is immense. Anything that damages our reputation we take very seriously.

“We have 214 volunteers who bust a gut for Lytham Hall so it’s very sad when this happens.”

Protesters on the Lytham kids Festival - We demand a refund Facebook page have called for today’s festival to be pulled.

Asked if he knew if Red Cherry Media would be going ahead with today Mr Anthony said: “We are contracted for these two days.”

Complaints can be sent to katie@redcherrymediauk.co.uk