HRH Countess of Wessex makes visit to Grand Theatre and Blackpool Tower

Her Royal Highness the Countess of Wessex has arrived in Blackpool in celebration of two of the resort’s milestone birthdays.

Better known as Sophie Windsor, she was welcomed this morning at the iconic Grand Theatre where young performers from Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School and scouts and guides of the Blackpool Scout Show put on a medley of performances,

Countess of Wessex meets with young performers at The Grand Theatre

Ruth Davidson of The Grand said it was ‘a real honour’ to welcome another Royal visitor and showcase the talent of the ‘Young people of the palace” in their 125th year.

She said: “It’s been a wonderful year of celebration and this is another special occasion in a year long programme of events to mark the 125th birthday.

“The Theatre has been honoured to welcome the Royals in its long history and we feel very privileged to have another chance today.”

The Countess applauded the ‘amazing production’ and thanked the children for a ‘truly wonderful show’

Deputy head of Our Lady of the Assumption Fiona Ormerod said: “It’s been an absolutely fantastic opportunity for the children to showcase their creativity and all they have learnt through the RSC project.

“The Countess was lovely and very engaging with the children, we have pupils from aged eight to 10, performing today and she made them feel very comfortable and talked of the importance of Shakespeare and how pleased she was to see young people taking an interest and having this experience. They were so excited, this was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Pupil Alana Holmes,10, who has been working with the project for four years aid: “I was really nervous this morning but very excited at the same time and when I got on stage I just went for it, it was really, really good.”

Her Royal Highness will shortly be arriving at the Tower, where she will be treated to afternoon tea and a performance in the world famous ballroom before a trip up the Tower Eye.

She will end the visit with the unveiling of a plaque in the Tower’s new entertainment suite The Fifth Floor.