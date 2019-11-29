How Ellie is using her Miss Teen Pageant Girl UK status for Fylde coast to support TramShed Theatre Company in Blackpool

Ellie Barling has entered Miss Teen Pageant Girl UK and she will be representing the Fylde Coast at the final at Park Hall, Chorley, next June.

The 17-year-old now wants to use her title to raise awareness of TramShed Theatre Company, in Blackpool, which is an all inclusive drama group for budding stars with disabilities and additional needs.

Ellie Barling

Ellie, who is studying dance, drama and musical theatre at Blackpool Sixth Form College, said: “This is my second competition, as I previously entered Miss Teen Great Britain in October.

“I wanted to so something like this to boost my confidence and meet new friends.

“I wanted to show you can be unique and these pageants are not about being pretty.

“I didn’t place in the top 10, but I had so much fun and I decided to enter another similar competition.

“I applied and then I received an email a week later, and I was offered a place in the final as the representative for the Fylde Coast, which is very exciting.

“There is no specific charity, so we get to choose our own. I volunteer for TramShed Theatre Company, so I want to help them.

“The charity work is optional, but I really enjoy it, so from now until the final in June, I want to use my title to organise events and raise money for them.”

Ellie now has to wait until the final next June, but she is already thinking about how she will approach it.

She added: “There will be rehearsals and interviews and then there will be the show at night. I get to meet a lot of new friends and talk about our charities.

“If I was to win, it would mean a lot. Most people think about pageants being about beauty, but I am not like that. It will show it is more than just that and it is about giving and helping other people.”

Ellie is supporting TramShed’s festive concert at Blackpool Sixth Form College on Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7. The show starts at 7pm and tickets are £7 adults and £5 children. To buy a ticket, call 07852498427 or email tramshedtheatre@hotmail.co.uk. All money will go towards supporting TramShed’s work.

The Pageant Girl team co-ordinates finals for Miss Teen GB, United Kingdom Galaxy Pageants, Miss International UK, Miss Grand England, Scotland and Wales, and Miss and Teen Pageant Girl UK.