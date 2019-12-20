How a Blackpool hair stylist was involved in the backstage buzz of this year's Miss World

Being involved in looking after the Miss World contestants is possibly the highlight of Anton Barber’s career.

Anton Barber backstage at Miss World

The 60-year-old, who works at Olivia Knowles Hair and Beauty, in Poulton, was in the buzz of the dressing room at the ExCeL London for the annual beauty pageant, which involved more than 100 women from across the globe.

Following an extravagant show which included performances from Peter Andre, Lulu and X Factor duo Misunderstood, Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica was crowned the winner. Judges included Piers Morgan and fashion designer Zandra Rhodes.

Anton, of Blackpool, said: “I was at a hair show at the beginning of the year and I got chatting to someone who travels with the Miss World contest with the hair and makeup department.

“It was supposed to be in Thailand but it moved to London, so I asked whether I could take part and organisers agreed. I was at the dress rehearsal and then the main show the day after. It was quite busy and I was doing all sorts. I was in a room with six other hair dressers and 20 make-up artists. It was such manic and mayhem as there were more than 110 girls and we were doing their hair and makeup one after the other.

“We had to keep checking their hair and then after they had their outfit changes, we had to do their hair again, making sure everything was ok.

“I was worried about how it would go but I really enjoyed it. It was nice being part of it and meeting all the girls from different countries.

“It was a fun show. I used to watch it years ago but it has got so much bigger now and is an extravaganza, with all the outfits and dancing. The show is supposed to be in Thailand next year but if it returns to London for the 70th anniversary, I would love to do it again.”

Anton, who has been a hair stylist most of his life, is now hoping to get involved in the London Fashion Week in February.