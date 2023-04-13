News you can trust since 1873
House prices in Blackpool; the 10 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

So which parts of Blackpool have the most affordable homes?

These figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

North East Centre. Median price £86,000

North East Centre. Median price £86,000

North East Centre. Median price £86,000 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Central Blackpool. Median price for a house £90,500

Central Blackpool. Median price for a house £90,500

Central Blackpool. Median price for a house £90,500 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Little Layton & Little Carleton. Median price for a home: £96,500

Little Layton & Little Carleton. Median price for a home: £96,500

Little Layton & Little Carleton. Median price for a home: £96,500 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

South Promenade & Seasiders Way. Median house price: £96,750

South Promenade & Seasiders Way. Median house price: £96,750

South Promenade & Seasiders Way. Median house price: £96,750 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

