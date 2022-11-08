The bird caught its leg in the top of the light fitting because of gaps in the design and desperately struggled to free itself – sheering off its foot in the process.

An onlooker who witnessed the incident on Central Drive, said that a large gathering of other seagulls then circled loudly overhead as the caught bird became increasingly distressed, causing such a commotion that there was almost a road accident down below.

The seagull was later euthanised at Brambles Wildlife Rescue on St Annes Road, as current bird flu restrictions means wild birds can't be treated at present.

The seagull is trapped in the new halogen light on Central Drive, Blackpool

Now Blackpool Council, which has installed some of the lights already and was looking to bring more in, says it will urgently look into the matter after viewing the ‘upsetting’ video.

The person who witnessed the incident, but did not want to be named, said: “The new halogen lamp was installed only one week ago and has already had a casualty due to the gaps in the light.

"The seagull in distress caused other seagulls to circle above it.

The area of Central Drive where the seagull was trapped.

"This caused disturbances to people living in the area and cars had to stop on the road almost causing some collisions.

“Eon highways, based in Squires Gate area, were contacted and sent an engineer swiftly with a cherry picker and they freed the bird which was taken to a vet.

"The leg was damaged where it had been caught the new halogen style of lamp and was inoperable. The vet had to euthanise the animal.”

The incident was caught on camera. The onlooker added: “Blackpool Council plan to install these new halogen lamps across the entire town. Unfortunately, this casualty occurred just one week after installation.

"What other birds could be caught in these death traps and what other casualties could unfold from the distraction of a bird flailing in the air for dear life?”