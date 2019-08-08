Homeless dogs get some much needed company at fund-raiser bash

An estate agent has teamed up with a rescue dog charity to raise vital cash for in-need pooches.

Lancashire charity Homeless Hounds and estate agent Home Truths, based at Coppull, rural Chorley, joined forces over the weekend to sleep with the charity’s rescue dogs in their kennels.

Cathy Midgley with Jack, the Jack Russell cross at Briarcliffe Kennels

Taking place on Saturday (August 3) 12 charity volunteers and estate agent staff came together to take part in a variety of challenges that included eating dog food, dog biscuits and bobbing for dog treats, to encourage donations from the public via a live stream on the Homeless hounds Facebook page.

Homeless Hounds volunteer Chloe Horner said: “We love holding this event as it is something that everyone can get involved in.

“This year has been a great success and has raised more than £1000, but the final total has yet to be confirmed.

“It is a lovely evening for the dogs, as it means they get a little bit of extra company and attention on top of their usual daily walks.

Catherine Byfield with Nanook

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who tuned in to watch and to everyone who donated.

"Being a self-funded charity, every penny really does help.”

Once the challenges, held at Briarcliffe Kennels in Thornton, had drawn to a close, the team were partnered up with a rescue dog in their kennel. And after much excitement from the dog’s, everyone bedded down for the evening.

Catherine Byfield, Sales Manager at Home Truths, said: “All of the team own dogs and together we want to help to raise as much money as we can for this amazing charity and to help these wonderful dogs find their forever homes.”

Tracey Bannister and Mitzi

For more information on adopting a dog visit www.facebook.com/HHDIN