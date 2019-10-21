Hitting a high note to raise money for charity projects

Two Lancashire businessmen are joining together to raise vital funds.

John Shaw, from Blackpool Music School, and Roger Tretton, from Lana Banana Publishing in Preston, have made exciting new plans to work together on multiple projects.

These include helping to raise funds for the Rock Star project through a concert at the Stanley Ward Conservative Club on October 24.

John said: “I met Roger during a business meeting, he had a keen interest in music so we agreed to produce his song in our new recording studio which is called Never Give Up and make a video for the project, which will be released very soon.

“John, like myself, is involved in many projects including charitable ones, so it made good sense to help one another for the benefit of the community,” said Roger, managing director for Lana Banana Publishing.

John Shaw founded Blackpool Music School (BMS) in January 2006, helping the community to receive affordable music lessons, giving lessons to the retired and disabled.

In 2007 children from the age of seven were introduced, and now in 2019 BMS covers all ages from seven to 97, including wellbeing courses for the over 55s and other project work. BMS assists students going in for exams through RSL awards, by covering half of the exam fees etc.

John said: “It costs around £12,000 per year to be able to run the music school, which has charity status.

“We rely heavily on funding from organisations, such as Blackpool Coastal Housing, the National Lottery and the Lancashire Police Commissioner, to name but a few.”

A number of Fylde restaurants have appeared in The Restaurant Guide 2020.

Greens Bistro, in St Annes; Bedford Hotel, in St Annes and Clifton Arms Hotel, in Lytham all appear on the list.

The Guide offers an in-depth guide to the UK’s restaurant scene by county, with a detailed description of each destination, alongside information on the latest chef changes and sample menu prices, as well as images of many of the dining destinations.

In addition to restaurant listings, The Restaurant Guide 2020 includes interviews with top chefs.

Nearby Wrea Green is also mentioned, with Ribby Hall and The Villa both appearing.

The food lover’s guide to the best cuisine in Britain, The Restaurant Guide contains more than 2,000 restaurants across the country currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.