History walk to open busy wellbeing events programme in Kirkham

As part of the town’s £10m regeneration masterplan, a new community engagement programme is being rolled out over the next five months which combines a wide range of heritage-based activities involving art, nature and gentle exercise.

Led by the Phoenix Rising partnership, it is hoped the events – which include history trail walks, cooking classes, horticultural workshops and chair-based movement sessions – will help local people living with various health conditions as well as increase community inclusion.

It is all part of a new Social Prescribing Programme being developed as part of Kirkham’s status as one of Historic England’s High Streets Heritage Action Zones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Phoenix Rising team who will be leading the programme in Kirkham

The first free ‘taster’ session – a gentle Heritage Walk and Talk around Kirkham – is today and to take part, meet outside Kirkham Community Centre at 10am. The Heritage Walk will be immediately followed a session at Kirkham Library, where the Phoenix Rising team (inset) will give details about the full social prescribing programme and future events.

The workshop leaders are artists Sue Flowers and Danielle Aspinall, yoga teacher Alison Gough and herbalist Helen Leece.

Sue said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for local people to get involved and celebrate what they have on their doorstep while improving their wellbeing.

“Our work with the Phoenix Rising project is a genuine way to improve health. Getting active, being creative, learning new skills and connecting with others can really boost wellbeing and self-esteem, this is what social prescribing is all about.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.