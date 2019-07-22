Historic turnstyle from Bloomfield Road up for auction

Fancy owning a slice of seasider history?

A vintage turnstyle originally sited at Bloomfield Road is going up for auction on July 25.

The vintage turnstyle

The unique item was submitted to Regent Auctions by AFC Blackpool to raise money after vandals caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage at the club, breaking seats and windows and spraying foul graffiti.

Martin Baird, the first team manager, said: "The recent vandalism is a real kick in the teeth to what we are trying to achieve here. Hopefully, by auctioning the turnstyle we can afford to increase security with the addition of CCTV around the ground."

The turnstyle, confirmed to be from Bloomfield Road by AFC club secretary Billy Singleton, is expected to fetch plenty of interest, along with other Blackpool memorabilia, with a guide price of £200 - £300.

Olly Ashton, auctioneer at Regent Auctions said: " It is a really interesting lot which would be a real talking point in any home, and with the proceeds going to such a great cause we're hoping everyone involved is 'feeling glad all over'."

The Regent

The auctions will take place at 11am at The Regent Cinema on Church Street where monthly auctions are held on the last Thursday of every month, with live online bidding as well as bidding in the room.

Online bidders are invited to register to bid through their website regentauctions.co.uk