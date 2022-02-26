Paul Rivas, 51, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release licence.

Rivas had been convicted in October 2015 following a sexual assault on a woman.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with black, greying hair.

Have you seen this man?

Rivas was seen on CCTV (pictured) at TK Maxx, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, around 10.55am yesterday (Friday, February 25).

Police are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

Detective Constable Jon Marsh, of Lancashire Police, said: “Rivas knows he is wanted by police and we are encouraging people to come forward with information about his location.

“If you have seen the man pictured, please do not approach him but instead call 101. In an emergency always call 999.”