Wyre’s rich heritage and vibrant culture will be celebrated this September as Heritage Open Days 2025 returns with a diverse programme of free events, tours and activities.

What can we expect from Wyre’s Heritage Open Days?

From historic landmarks and hidden gems to behind-the-scenes access and family-friendly experiences, this nationwide festival invites residents and visitors to discover the stories, people and places that have shaped Wyre over the centuries.

You can step inside some of the borough’s most iconic buildings, including The Mount Pavilion, Marine Hall, Rossall Point Tower and Fleetwood Cemetery.

These fascinating sites are open to all, with free entry and no need to book.

For those keen to delve deeper into local history, guided walks and exhibitions offer insights into the unique character of Wyre’s towns and villages.

Explore the heritage of Knott End, Poulton, Garstang and Bleasdale, and uncover the rich tapestry of life that has defined these communities.

Wyre’s countryside rangers will also lead a series of engaging heritage walks.

Follow the 500 Years of Garstang Heritage Trail through scenic tracks and fields, uncover tales of the Wyre Estuary and its surrounding landscapes, or journey through Preesall on the Vanished Farms and Orchards walk, tracing paths to long-lost rural sites.

Each walk offers a fresh perspective on Wyre’s past, set against the beauty of its natural surroundings.

Various Heritage Open Days are taking place across Wyre in September | Wyre Council

What has been said about the Heritage Open Days?

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council said: “Heritage Open Days are a fantastic chance to explore Wyre’s past and celebrate the places that make our borough so special. With so many historic venues, parks and towns to discover, there’s something for everyone!

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to learn more about our local heritage and appreciate the stories that have shaped Wyre into the vibrant place it is today.”

Where can I see the full list of events?

You can find the full list of Heritage Open Days events happening this September on Wyre Council’s website at www.wyre.gov.uk/events . Simply select ‘Heritage Open Days 2025’ from the location filter to explore everything that’s on offer.

If you have a keen interest in Wyre's heritage and culture then Wyre Council also ask that you take the time to complete their survey.

Wyre Council is developing a new Heritage and Culture strategy and they’re asking for your opinions to help direct the vision for the future of heritage and culture in Wyre.

The survey is open to everyone – whether you live in Wyre, work here or simply enjoy visiting. Your input will help shape a strategy that reflects the creativity, diversity and success of our communities.