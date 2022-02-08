Tom Pemberton is hosting The Fast and the Farmer-ish, a game show involving teams of young farmers, their tractors and a series of challenges.

The 28-year-old, who runs the family farm in Lytham, is already a worldwide hit on the internet with video diaries about his day job, with hundreds of thousands of followers across the globe for his regular bulletins about farmlife.

He earned the Digital Innovator prize at the British Farming Awards in 2018 for his online efforts – and after that attracted the attention of the producers of The Fast and the Farmer-ish, Tom was chosen to front the show,.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Pemberton with competitors on The Fast and the Farmer-ish

The series, already nicknamed ‘Crop Gear’, features two tractor teams of young farmers from the four home nations per episode, competing against each other in a series of driving challenges.

Tom, who followed his dad Andrew into managing the farm in Ballam Road, which has been in the Pemberton family for generations, said: “I couldn’t believe it when they got in touch and offered it to me. “The internet diaries, with an ever-growing audience I’m absolutely delighted with, had obviously caught their eyes.

“I’m really excited - the series should be great fun. It’s great to be involved and I hope people enjoy watching it.”

BBC Three, which is aimed mainly at the under-35 age group, has been internet-only via BBC i-Player for the last six years but has been back on Freeview and other broadcast platforms since February 1.

The Fast and the Farmer-ish is on BBC Three (Freeview channel 23) tonight from 9pm, repeated at 12.20am and in the early hours of Friday at 1.55am as well as being available on the BBC i-Player catch-up service.

The billing for the series opener in the Radio Times listings magazine says: “We’re talking tractor racing, revved up with a fuel injection from Top Gear production value and a battle-of-the-sexes vibe”.

The preview adds that the show features: “some very watchable challenges including a giant bowling alley where the pins are sheds and the ball is a tractor wheel”.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.