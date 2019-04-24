Here's how to get into Madame Tussauds in Blackpool this weekend for FREE to celebrate Avengers: Endgame

Madame Tussauds on the Prom in Blackpool is letting people in for free this weekend -- if they do one thing.

The waxworks museum has figures of several superheroes, and said anybody dressed up as a Marvel superhero won't be charged to get in.

It's to celebrate the latest Marvel superhero film opening at cinemas - Avengers: Endgame.

Manager Matthew Titherington said: “Our Marvel figures are among our most popular and we’re delighted to add a touch of magic to the opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame by offering superhero super-fans the opportunity to come face-to-face with their favourite characters either before or after heading to the cinema to see the next exciting twist in the franchise’s story.”

Madame Tussauds Blackpool is running the offer on Saturday and Sunday only, and only those recognisably in costume can claim free entry.

The attraction opens 10am-6pm on Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday.