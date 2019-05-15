Here's everything you need to know about the Michael Hart memorial match happening at Fleetwood Town FC

A charity football match in memory of Michael Hart will be played at Highbury Stadium this weekend.

On Saturday, May 18, Fleetwood Town FC will play a squad of "Blackpool football legends" to raise money for the family of Michael Hart, who was murdered in December last year.

Fleetwood Town FC are hosting a memorial match for Michael Hart at Highbury Stadium.

Kick off will be at 7pm, but turnstyles will be open from 4:30pm, and organisers say people are welcome to watch the FA Cup in Jim's Sports Bar before the match.

Tickets cost £3 and under 16s go free.

Highbury Stadium, which has a combined seated and standing capacity of over 5,000, will also host a DJ, charity auction, and raffle in the bar after the game - which will be open until 1am.

Organisers Mick Kerr, Mike Hart, and Derek Spence, are meeting with officials from Fleetwood Town FC to finalise the squads for Saturday's match.

To buy tickets and donate auction and raffle prizes, you can contact Derek Spence on 07768838554, Mick Kerr on 07769151996, or Mike Hart on 07909223829.

They are hoping for a big turnout to celebrate Michael's memory, and to raise as much money as possible for his family.