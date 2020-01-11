Here is how to enter Miss Elegance of the World in Blackpool

Women are invited to enter a global pageant aimed at boosting their self esteem, as Blackpool plays host to the Miss Elegance of the World.

Unmarried ladies aged 18 to 35 are invited to enter The Miss Elegance category, whilst married women are invited to compete in the Mrs Legacy category. Entrants will take part in a variety of rounds and raise money for the chosen charity - Cancer Research UK.

Miss Elegance of the World Dani Masterson

The competition will be held at The Imperial Hotel, in Blackpool, on March 29, where the UK and International titles will be declared.

The current queen is Dani Masterson. The winners will get all expenses paid to compete in Florida for five days at the Grand Finals Miss Global United States and Mrs Legacy.

A spokesman said: “The pageant promotes good self-esteem and self-confidence in all women of all ages.”

To enter, or to buy tickets to watch the event, which includes a performance by singer Levi Perry, visit www.misseleganceoftheworld.com. The ticket price of £30 include a two-course meal.

Grace Smithen, UK Ambassador of Miss Elegance of the World, at The Imperial Hotel, Blackpool

Visit http://www.misseleganceoftheworld.com