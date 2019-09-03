Here is how Norcross roundabout works will affect public transport commutes

Works began on Norcross roundabout on Sunday August 31, affecting commuters and school pupils.

Services 12 and 14 by Blackpool Transport are affected by the roundabout works. Here is where you can expect to find diversions:

Service 14 towards Fleetwood: Normal route to Castle Gardens, then Poulton Road - Breck Road - Poulton Centre - River Wyre pub - Amounderness Way - Four Lane Ends. The 14 service towards Blackpool will use this diversion in reverse.

Where to catch service 14: Outside the Castle Gardens or Neville Drive bus stop.

There will be extra service 14 buses during the diversions, check timetables for details.

Service 12 will no longer serve Castle Gardens, Fleetwood Road South or Poulton.

Service 12 for Baines School pupils: Blackpool Transport advise catching the service 14 from Castle Gardens or Neville Drive to Poulton centre, then changing to the 8.30am service 2 to reach Baines in time for the start of the school day.

Service 12 for Hodgson Academy pupils: If you usually travel from any of the stops on the closed road area, catch the service 14 from Castle Gardens or Neville Drive to Moorland Road, Poulton.

The major improvement to the five ‘arm’ roundabout involves putting traffic lights at the roundabout to improve crossings and providing more room on the approaches to the junction – making journeys safer, smoother and fairer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The closure of the southern section of Fleetwood Road South will last until Monday 16 October with a second short closure required near the end of the project between Tuesday 3 and Friday 6 March. The other phases of work involve:

Closing Fleetwood Road South (northern section) between Monday 21 October and Friday 13 December, and again between Monday 24 February and Wednesday 26 February.

Closing Norcross Lane between Monday 13 January and Friday 21 February, and again between Thursday 27 February and Monday 2 March.

Completing the project with work in the new roundabout’s centre island - with no road closures – between Thursday 5 March and Tuesday 31 March.

Service times may be subject to change, for more information see www.blackpooltransport.com.