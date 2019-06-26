Here are the 16 winners of Blackpool Gazette and Swallowdale's £25,000 giveaway community awards

Hundreds of applications for a share of our £25k giveaway were whittled down to a list of 16 winners.



The Gazette once again teamed up with the Swallowdale Children’s Trust to help give the money to deserving groups and individuals – all with the aim of improving life for young people on the Fylde coast.

The Gazette and Swallowdale award winners

In fact, such were the quality of applications, that judges ended up giving away almost £28,000 to help support the arts, youth groups, sports and music clubs and much more.

The successful applicants packed into Blackpool’s Grand Hotel on Tuesday night to find out how much they had been awarded.

At a fantastic event, compered by radio presenter Ged Mills, Swallowdale chairman Nigel Law presented delighted winners with their certificates.

The biggest winner on the night was Red Marsh Special School, in Thornton, which was given £10,000 to create a play area for pupils.

The Gazette’s promotions manager Sue Bentley said: “Since Swallowdale first approached us about a giveaway in 2013 we have handed out more than £100,000 to dozens of worthy groups right across the Fylde coast.

“It is great to see how the money is used to make a real difference to the lives of young people in our community. Congratulations to everyone who was successful.”

Swallowdale welcomes applications for funding all year round and meets regularly to consider them.

For details, call 07925549742 or email secswallowdale@hotmail.co.uk