Blackpool Council.

Here are 16 jobs on offer now at Blackpool Council

These are 16 jobs currently being advertised at Blackpool Council.


"Take a lead role in supporting the wholly owned companies of the Blackpool Council group."

1. Company Secretariat Manager 38,813 - 42,683

"We are currently looking to increase bank of casual workers to work with Children, young people and families across Blackpool."

2. Youth Offending Team Worker - 21,589.00

"You will manage a team which comprises a senior social worker and a number of social workers of varying experience."

3. Team Manager - 43,662. - 48,541

"We are looking for enthusiastic and experienced Practitoners to join us to deliver 'For Babys Sake".

4. Womens Practitioner - 33,799 - 37,849

