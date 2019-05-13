Help us find 125 local heroes to celebrate 125 years of the Blackpool Tower

There are numerous reasons why we should all be proud to live in and around Blackpool - but the most important one of all is the incredible people who make it a great place to live and work.

In its special celebratory year, we have partnered with The Blackpool Tower and Merlin Entertainments to mark The Tower’s 125th anniversary by seeking 125 very special community heroes.

Do you know anyone who should be recognised as a local hero?

That’s one local hero for every year the fabulous Blackpool Tower has made a difference to our community.

It’s only fitting that people who have also made a difference to the region’s social landscape are honoured as part of The Blackpool Tower’s celebrations.

We’re now asking you to nominate someone you think deserves recognition.

The Local Heroes campaign will honour the talented and the brave, the compassionate and the determined. It will shine a light on these people’s stories and honour their achievements.

The 125 Local Heroes will be honoured and recognised in The Gazette and also invited to a VIP celebratory afternoon tea at The iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom in September.

Your local hero could be a young carer who goes above and beyond, an army veteran, a long-serving lollipop lady, a dedicated charity fund-raiser, or someone who has been instrumental in creating better facilities for the town.

Maybe it is someone who is an all-round good citizen, or a person who quietly supports neighbours and their community. We want to hear your stories of these tireless local heroes.

These unsung individuals are our true heroes and should be an inspiration to us all.

How to nominate:

To nominate your Local Hero, click on this link and complete the online nomination form.

Alternatively, email competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk giving us the name of your nominee and why you think they should be one of our 125 Local Heroes.

Add your name, address and telephone number plus the name and telephone number of the person you are nominating, if you have these details.

Closing date for nominations Friday July 5th. Standard JPI Media competition rules apply.

Please give permission for us to contact you regarding your nomination, by putting YES on your email entry. Your details will only be used for the purposes of this promotion and not be passed to a third party or used for marketing purposes.