Help send Blackpool's Skool of Street youngsters to Queen's Jubilee event in London

Dancers from the Skool of Street have been invited to Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

But they are faced with an obstacle standing in the way of this once-in-a-lifetime experience - the costs of travel, food expenses and accommodation which they are struggling to afford.

They are members of the Skool of Street, a charity established in the resort in 2013 which gives its members an opportunity to have free dance lessons in urban styles such as Hip Hop.

The trip will give these young people, who come from diverse backgrounds, a chance to represent Blackpool on a global stage.

In an effort to raise the £5,000 needed to cover the cost, the school has set up a crowdfunding campaign and are hoping the community can get behind them.

The performing arts school has been asked to dance in the pageant, which takes place at Buckingham Palace on June 5 and will include pomp and ceremony, street arts, theatre, music, circus and wide-ranging talent from every part of the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.

Artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers will unite to tell the story of The Queen’s 70-year reign in an inspiring festival of creativity.

The Skool of Street is desperate to take part and artistic director Samantha Bell Docherty, who runs the establishment with co-director Aishley Bell Docherty, said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these brilliant young people.

The Skool of Rock during a show. Photo: Claire Griffiths

"This is not an open invitation, they have been personally selected by a London producer, based on their professionalism on another project.

"They are a credit to our town.”

One young member, Angelo Diamante, joined Skool of Street when he moved to Blackpool from the Philippines in 2014.

He said: “Being invited to London to perform for the Queen is amazing and it would be such a cool experience, it would mean that I have accomplished such a great achievement and I would be so proud of myself, it would be an honour."

Samantha and Aishley Bell Docherty are co-directors of Skool of Street

Skool of Street, based at the House of Wingz on Back Reads Road, delivers a free programme of music, dance, visual and performing arts to children and young people in Blackpool.

Blackpool singer and songwriter Rae Morris, whose albums such as Someone Out There have received critical acclaim, was so impressed she became a patron of the school.

The work means that all young people, no matter their circumstances, have equal opportunity to access activities that help them develop their skills and identity.

Through involvement in the projects, young people are learning essential life skills such as communication, creative thinking, empathy, and self-awareness. They are also given opportunity to develop their leadership and employability skills, and many are supported into employment.

The crowdfunder quickly raised £150 from the school's supporters in the general public and Booths Supermarket – which has also become the first corporate sponsor of Skool of Street by joining its 100 Club (skoolofstreet.com/100club) – generously donated £500 to the Jubilee fund.