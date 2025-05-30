The Strictly Come Dancing speculation is coming thick and fast with less than four months to go until the Class of 2025 step foot on the dancefloor.
Gambling.com Entertainment expert, James Leyfield has created an updated market on who could take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025.
1. Strictly faves
2. Helen Flanagan
Odds 5/6 or 54.5 per cent likely | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
3. Tom Skinner
Odds 11/12 or 47.6 per cent likely | Getty Images
4. Georgia Toffolo
Odds 6/4 or 40 per cent likely | Getty Images
5. Tom Parker Bowles
Odds 13/8 or 38.1 per cent likely | Getty Images
6. Shona McGarty
Odds 2/1 or 33.3 per cent likely | Getty Images
