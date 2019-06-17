Hedgehogs heroines are new nominees for Blackpool Tower celebrations

Two women who have dedicated their retirement to helping one of Britain’s best-loved wild animals have become the next nominees in Blackpool Tower’s hunt for 125 local heroes.

Jean Turner, 73, and Viv Critchley, 70, run the Blackpool Hedgehog Rescue on Lytham Road.

They have been nominated in the Tower’s campaign to find the Fylde coast’s most inspirational figures in celebration of its 125th birthday.

Viv, a retired nurse, said: “We get an awful lot of hedgehogs from outside the area. We’re busy all year; we have taken in 12 babies and they are fed every 12 hours.

“Hedgehog populations are decreasing. It’s very difficult to hand-rear baby hedgehogs. If people see these animals out in the daytime, call us immediately - nine times out of 10 they need help.

“There’s probably about 28 at the moment. Some of them come in with horrific injuries. We had one in when someone had mistakenly put a garden fork through it.

“It seems everything is stacked against them, from concrete buildings to cars.”

Viv and Jean, a retired probation officer, took care of hedgehogs on their own before joining to create the rescue four years ago.

Viv said: “Jean and I are just pleased to do what we do. We don’t do it for any thanks, we don’t get any money and we have to do our own fundraising, but we’re just mad about hedgehogs and it’s as simple as that.”

The 125 Local Heroes will be invited to a VIP celebratory afternoon tea at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom in September.

Nominate your local heroes by emailing competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk with the name of the nominee and why you think they’re a true hero.