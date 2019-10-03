Headteacher Andy relishing new challenge

A Blackpool headteacher who led his school’s rise to being rated 'outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors is leaving his post after 17 years

Andy Mellor will say farewell to St Nicholas School, Marton at the end of the current term in December to take up a private sector post as national director of well being with an organisation which specialises in free-of-charge educational services.

The move comes just months after Mr Mellor, 54, returned to the school following a year off to take up the presidency of the National Association of Head Teachers, of which he previously been vice-president.

He is proud to have steered the school to an outstanding rating in 2016 - the first such rating from Ofsted for a mainstream school in Blackpool since 2009 .

The accolade came just two years after the school was told by Ofsted that it required improvement and Mr Mellor said at the time that a strengthening of the senior leadership team and a change in mindset has helped the school complete - in Ofsted’s words - a “remarkable” transformation.

Mr Mellor hoped then it would be a catalyst for Blackpool to get back on the map in terms of primary education, adding: "We get hammered so many times from outside and after a while you tend to believe what people are telling you.

“But Blackpool schools can be among the best in the country and it can happen, if you get it right Ofsted will recognise it. There is so much good practice in the town.”

He still firmly believes that, having been heavily involved with the Blackpool Teaching School Alliance, working for the benefit of schools across the resort.

He will continue with that work one day a week, while his four-days-a-week new post allows him to still be based in Blackpool.

"I will miss St Nicholas's after so many years but this is such a good opportunity and I am delighted it has come along," he said

"After taking the year off for national presidency, I received a number of offers and this one was too good to turn down.

"I probably have about five years left before I take my pension and I want to make a difference to my profession as best I can.

"While my new post is concerned with pupil well being, that inevitably leads to good staff well being and that's to the benefit of everyone.

"I am really looking forward to the new challenge and I would like to thank everyone at St Nicholas's for their wonderful support over the years."