Having a ball to boost Edward fund by £3,000

A first ball in aid of the Edward Dee Fund raised almost £3,000 for the charity - and is set to become a regular event.

The Firecracker function at St Annes Palace proved a rousing success as it attracted a packed audience, to the delight of charity organiser Elizabeth Dee.

Edward's brother William played trumpet in the Switched On Swing band at the ball

The fund was set up in memory of Edward, who died of meningitis, aged 10, in 2016, to aid local projects after more than £100,000 was raised for the Meningitis Now charity in his name.

Musical backing at the ball was provided by the Switched On Swing band, which included Edward’s elder brother William on trumpet.

Elizabeth said: “It was a fantastic night. The room was packed and looked incredible, the

band were beyond brilliant.

Elizabeth Dee (right) with Tracy Manning of Fylde Council at the ball

“So many businesses and individuals supported generously with donations, time, talent and money.

“The people there were treated to a wonderful meal and fabulous music and danced until the early hours, raising just short of £3,000 for the charity. It may have been the first Firecracker Ball for Edward, but it will certainly be the first of many.

“It was so special to have Switched on Swing play as many of the band knew the family personally – and I cannot begin to tell you how special it was to have William playing in the band for the first

ball to be held for his brother. When he and James Fox did a fabulous trumpet duet together, it was another incredibly proud moment for me.”