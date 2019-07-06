Have you seen James Casey, thought to be travelling to Blackpool?

Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing teenager who has connections with Blackpool and believe he may be trying to get to the town by train.

James Casey, who is 14, was last seen at Carlisle Library on Tuesday July 2 at 2pm.

James is described as medium build, short blonde hair and glasses and was last seen wearing blue t-shirt, blue jogging bottoms and blue Nike trainers.

James has links to the Carlisle and Wigton ares of Cumbria and Blackpool and may be travelling between Cumbria and Blackpool by train.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would also like to urge James to contact this number if he sees this appeal."

