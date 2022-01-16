Self-confessed 'Potter addict' Janice Burnett, 53, has coverted the attic of her bungalow to a spellbinding shrine to JK Rowling’s wizarding world.

The grandmother said she became enchanted with Harry Potter 11 years ago when she watched one of the blockbuster films at a friend’s house.

Since then, she has amassed a huge collection devoted to Gryffindor, the mythical school house where characters Ron, Harry and Hermione live in the bestselling books.

Janice, who helps run fan pages Harry Potter UK and Fantastic Beasts, said she had bought up everything she could initially but had since refined her collection.

She said: “When you’re a collector, you do get addicted to things.

“At the start, as soon as I saw something with Harry Potter on it, I had to buy it.

"But you have to be careful in the end because you’re overcome with a kind of rubbish collection.

“So I’ve had to cut down on all the stuff I don’t need, but I do want to collect the expensive things.”

1. The mother of two, from Warrington, Cheshire, said she was originally drawn to Harry Potter after binge-watching the films with a pal.

2. She said: "My interest started when I visited a friend. She had Harry Potter on the TV, and I thought: 'I quite like this film.'

3. "I then went back round and for eight weeks, each Saturday, we used to get some popcorn and we used to watch Harry Potter. I was just enthralled with this film, and then I just started collecting from there."

4. Janice, who is a full-time carer, said while it was initially tricky to find Harry Potter memorabilia, she now has to work hard to find the right pieces in a saturated market.