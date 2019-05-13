Hambleton youngster dives in to raise money for cancer charity The Christie

She may only be eight-years-old – but ambitious Amelia Evans is showing determination beyond her years.

As soon as the plucky youngster heard about her dad Craig’s latest fund-raising challenge to support cancer charity The Christie, she knew she wanted to get involved in helping people less fortunate.

Amelia, from Hambleton, set herself a number of challenges, including swimming 250 metres at The Great North Swim in Windermere.

And now she’s been chosen by the Great Swim organisers to be part of their ‘Unexpectedly Great’ Campaign, which tells the stories of the inspirational people taking part in the event.

Amelia said: “I want to help my dad who is raising money to help people who are poorly with cancer.

“I love swimming because it makes me feel happy and the thing I like the most is that it makes me feel free where I can take on my dad and beat him!

“I have not swum in a lake before but I have swam in a river and the sea.

“I am nervous about swimming in a lake because it is likely to be cold.

“I am really excited to be able to raise money for charity and to get my medal when I finish!”

Dad-of-two Craig, 43, often takes part in endurance events and has so far raised £33,000.

Craig completed his first London Marathon in 2014 and aims to raise a total of £100,000 over the next few years.

This year he has set himself the Great Distance Challenge, which will involve riding 5,200 miles, running 520 miles and swimming 52 miles across the Lancaster Trimpell 20 mile road race, Manchester Marathon, Blackpool Marathon, The Great North Swim 5km, a 230 mile one day cycling challenge, Ride London 100, and The Serpentine Swim.

He said: “I am so proud of Amelia for choosing to take on a challenge this year.

“She is raising money for The Christie, a cause that I also support.

“It’s really important to keep children engaged in sport to keep them active and healthy and to show them they can do anything they would like to.

“My wife and I encourage the children by setting an example to them to stay active.

“I enjoy taking part in endurance events to hopefully inspire Amelia to want to take on something challenging herself.”

As well as The Great North Swim, Amelia’s challenge includes 2km run at Blackpool Running Festival, 30 miles bike ride from Lancaster Castle to Blackpool Tower and climbing Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountain.

To support Amelia and Craig, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amelia-evans2019 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craigevans2019.