Green-fingered kids create first ‘edible bus shelter’ in Blackpool

Green-fingered youngsters and volunteers in Grange Park brought the beauty of nature to... a bus shelter.

Children from Pegasus School, St Mary’s Catholic Academy, and the local children’s centre planted peas, and shoots around a bus stop on Dinmore Avenue, outside the @The Graneg community centre, to create the neighbourhood’s first ‘edible bus shelter’ on Thursday.

Edible bus stop on Dinmore Avenue. Jaxon Moorhouse, 9 and Noah Moorhouse, 8.

Cath Powell MBE, community development manager for @ The Grange, said the unique creation was part of Grange Park’s ‘clean up and green up’ - a huge plan to transform the estate into a bustling green, environmentally friendly community.

She said: “The response to the clean-up was incredible, with over 50 tons of rubbish removed. We have also tackled dog fouling with children making artistic doggy bag dispensers, then identifying the worst areas and spray painting the pavements with a message to pick up after their dogs.

“Our next project is to green up the estate, starting with the edible bus shelter.

“The pupils worked really hard to plant up the shelter - it looks amazing. They will be keeping an eye on it and watering it throughout the summer months.

“We are encouraging people to pick a few herbs, tomatoes, and more while they wait for the bus, but to leave plenty for others!

“The children loved it and they have become very protective of it. The parents are all for it - anything that makes Grange Park a better place.

“If we can be inspired by other places and bring a little bit of that into our own community, that’s what it’s all about.”