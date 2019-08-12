Great tea party boosts charity cash

Have your say

Visitors to a new housing development raised a cuppa to charity.

By Julia Bennett

The Marie Curie charity will benefit from a £250 donation following a tea party held at Redrow’s Oldfield Park development in Poulton.

There was face painting and balloon modelling to keep younger visitors amused and guests who enjoyed a cream tea were asked to make a small donation in return.

Lesley Myers, sales manager for Redrow Homes, said: “Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party is a national event that raises essential funds to help the charity care for more people with a terminal illness.

“Over recent years we have hosted a number of events and raised money for various causes and our first Blooming Great Tea Party was a great success.

“We are all touched by cancer and other terminal illnesses such as dementia, motor neurone disease, heart failure or Parkinson’s disease, whether it’s ourselves or someone we know.

“Organisations like Marie Curie are invaluable for the care and support they provide, so I’m very pleased that we’ve helped this highly respected charity.”

It costs around £70 for someone with a terminal illness to attend day therapy at a Marie Curie hospice, benefitting from gentle exercise, art classes and more.

The charity says £400 will pay for someone to stay in a Marie Curie hospice for a full day and night, so they can receive the hands-on care they need in their final days.

To find out more about hosting your own Marie Curie Blooming Great Tea Party, visit the website: www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty

Redrow’s Oldfield Park development in Poulton features two, three and four-bedroom homes.