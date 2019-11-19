Great grandmother Isabella has travelled all over the world, but is happy to celebrate her 100th in Freckleton with family and friends

It’s many, many happy returns for a Freckleton great grandmother who has turned 100 years old.

Isabella Townsend reads her cards

Isabella Townsend, who lives in Croft House Care Home, was born in Scotland, one of 10 children. She met and married an airman from London, Henry George Townsend, during the Second World War. From then on, as a forces wife, she travelled the world, living off the coast of Denmark and Lower Saxony, North Germany before moving back to the UK when her husband became ill. Henry died aged 45, leaving Isobella widowed. They had four children Angus, Frances, Joyce and Christina.

Her daughter Christina Townsend said Isabella was still able to ‘pull herself together’ and took a job at BAE Systems, then known as British Aerospace, in Warton. She continued to travel following her retirement - visiting Poland and Auschwitz among other places.

Her son Angus died aged 68 and her daughter Frances died aged 54, both having suffered from cancer. Her daughters Joyce Young, 73, lives in St Annes and Christina Townsend, 72, lives in Poulton. She has six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. To celebrate her birthday, Isabella enjoyed a party with friends and family at The Methodist Church in Freckleton.