Government overturns Wyre Council's refusal of controversial plans to build McDonalds on Cleveleys car park

Controversial proposals to build a McDonalds takeaway in Morrisons car park in Cleveleys are to go ahead after all, after Wyre Council's decision to refuse the plan was overturned on appeal.

A planning application to build a two-storey restaurant with a drive-through, car park, and an outdoor seating area surrounded by a 3m fence in the supermarket car park off Amounderness Way was thrown out by the council in October after it was decided the development would cause an increase in noise and disturbance, light and air pollution for nearby residents.

Submitted image of the proposed McDonalds in Morrisons car park, Cleveleys

But the decision was appealed by McDonald’s Restaurant Ltd and Morrison Supermarkets in April.

A government planning inspector visited the site last week, and on Friday decided the restaurant plans should be allowed to go ahead.

Inspector Katie McDonald said the development would have 'at worst, a negligible effect on the neighbouring living conditions'.

The original plans received 175 comments from Cleveleys residents, with many of them objecting on grounds of possible bad smells, noise and traffic problems, antisocial behaviour, rubbish, light pollution, and an over-abundance of fast food restaurants in the area.

Peter Seddon, of Victoria Road East, said: "This type of business would be too close to residents close by with increased noise, ours, litter and light pollution. The area around Morrisons gets very congested at busy times, this development will only increase the congestion at these times and for longer periods."

Natalie Parker, of Radnor Avenue, said: "I live very close by and I have several concerns, traffic coming out of Morrisons is already a problem and the Amounderness roundabout can be very busy, added traffic would not be welcomed. Houses close by that are used to looking through trees onto a car park will now be looking at a two storey restaurant open 24 hours, lights on, litter, and car noise."

But inspector Katie McDonald said: "The acoustic barrier fence would absorb activity noise from the site to mitigate any adverse noise in neighbouring gardens. The controls over the hours of opening and deliveries would ensure there are reasonable hours of site operations given the proximity of the neighbouring dwellings.

"The outdoor seating area would be located to the front of the restaurant, away from neighbouring dwellings such that noise arising from the seating area would be a significant distance away, and absorbed by either the building or acoustic barrier fence. Deliveries would take place to the south of the site, again away from the neighbouring dwellings.

"Vehicle noise, doors slamming and radio noise from the site would already occur given its use as a car park, and whilst the proposal would be more intensive... the numerous mitigation measures and in particular the acoustic barrier fence, noise arising from the site would be within acceptable levels.

"There will be no upward light output. None of the luminaires are aimed directly at any neighbouring dwellings, nor would the scheme include any floodlighting.

"Given the location of windows, the internal lighting emitting from the building would only have the potential to affect occupants of the dwellings on Victoria Road West.

"Whilst there would be idling vehicles in the drive-through lane... the area is not of poor air quality. Therefore, the effect of the proposal would not lead to or exceed unacceptable air quality limits; and the proposal would not result in, or contribute to, a harmful deterioration in air quality.

"Odour control from the site could be managed by the submission of an extraction system.

"The site is close to nearby residential dwellings, and perhaps closer than other similar style restaurants in the area. However, the technical evidence presented satisfies me that the effect would not give rise to unacceptable adverse impacts upon living conditions."