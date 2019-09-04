GoFundMe launched to help pay for Bailey the Bichon Frise's vet bills

Have your say

A dog owner has turned to GoFundMe to help pay for mounting vet bills.



Wendy Moore, a civil servant from Dewhurst Avenue in South Shore, was faced with a £4500 charge for her dog's operations.

Wendy said Bailey had helped her through hard times.

Bailey, an eight year old bichon frise, fell ill with pancreatitis and a blocked gallbladder on Sunday, August 25, and needed specialist care at a veterinary clinic in Chestergate.

"He wasn't eating for days," 54 year old Wendy said, "I was just so worried".

Bailey went under the knife on Friday, August 30, to have his gallbladder removed, and is now recovering slowly.

But Wendy has been hit with an eye-watering bill, after realising that her pet insurance policy only covered certain procedures, and had a limit of £2000.

"I should've realised the policy didn't cover everything," she said, "Bailey is my first dog and I wasn't fully prepared".

"But I had to do what I had to do - I couldn't just let him die".

Now Wendy has launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for the cost of his treatment, and has already raised more than £500.

"It's absolutely great that people care about him in this way," said Wendy, "I am just so grateful for any help I get".

"I got Bailey after my marriage broke down. He got me through a really difficult time".

"He's such a gorgeous dog. So loyal. He's like my baby, really".