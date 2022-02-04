Dave, popularly known by his nickname ‘Mooch’, had been involved in fundraising in the Blackpool and Garstang areas for many years, running pub quizzes and taking an active role in sponsored events such as long distance cycle rides.

He was a long-standing champion of Brian House Children’s Hospice, Bispham.

A spokesman for Brian House said: “Over the years, Dave has helped raise awareness and vital funds for our hospice as well as many other charitable causes, often in the most unconventional ways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave takes a break on one of his charity cycle rides

Dave, from St Michael’s, also organised numerous charity events, including a coast to coast cycle ride with Team Guys (Bilsborrow), as well as local fun days.

At Christmas times, he had enthusiastically taken on the role of Santa at Brian House’s children’s parties.

The hospice spokesman said: “He was a much-loved friend to us here at Brian House and Trinity, as well as in the community.

“His loss is greatly felt by many and our hearts and condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Dave, who worked as a painter and decorator, had also been involved in fundraising work with local groups including Team ShazzAnn and the Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) charity.

An example of the imagination he put into his fund-raising came several years ago when he organised a James Bond-themed ‘Casino Royale’ evening at Th’owd Tithebarn in Garstang.

Those in attendance were able to play roulette, black jack, poker and dice, and encouraged to attend the evening in specific kinds of dress - as tuxedo-wearing 007 himself or as one of the many villains he has dealt with.

Ladies were encouraged to dress either ultra smartly or as one of the many Bond girls the super spy had been amorous with. In keeping with the spirit of the evening there was a crooner band, and a paparazzi style photographer.

The cash raised benfited two charities - the Garstang Santa-by-barge Christmas party and the Garstang Children’s Festival.

One social media tribute described Dave as “a great extrovert who was thoroughly sensitive to the needs of others.”

Among many tributes to Dave on social media described him as “our hero – the kindest karger than life superstar”, who “will leave the biggest hole that can’t be filled”.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.