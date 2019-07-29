Glasses giveaway for sun safety campaign

A St Annes-based skin cancer specialist has teamed up with a local business for a huge giveaway event as part of her latest safety campaign.

Michelle Forsyth, a skin cancer care co-ordinator at Clifton Hospital, will be working with opticians Maximeyez in Cleveleys to give away sun-safe designer sunglasses to children aged between four and eleven.

Michelle said: “Following on from my work with skin cancer charity Skcin to provide sun cream in schools and businesses, we are now hoping to provide sun-safe glasses to primary school children.

“Through the kind donation of a Blackpool skin cancer patient- Brian Watson, 81- who is keen to support sun safety locally, we are now focusing on sunglasses.

“Also, thanks to the generosity of Oliver Beaumont, chairman of Dunelm Optical and the owner of Maximeyez, Leanne Hurst – who have both been affected by melanoma in their families – we are able to give away 150 pairs of ‘Rock Star’ designer sunglasses at this special event."

It will be held on August 17 outside Maximeyez opticians, Victoria Road West from 10am. 50 pairs of children’s sunglasses will be given away hourly to children who know the "five S's" of sun safety.

Maximeyez owner Leanne said: “I have owned the shop for only eight months and I am very keen to support local charities like this, especially as my sister was treated for melanoma.

“The glasses we are giving away are polarised and completely protect youngster’s eyes from the sun. We will also be offering free MOT for glasses such as tightening screws and changing nose plates and will have free eye tests for children too."

She added that she hoped to spread awareness of potential eye damage from the sun, especially for children.

The event will include an ice cream van, glitter face painting, and free prosecco for parents. All money raised will go to Skcin.