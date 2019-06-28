'Glad its gone' - Readers react to graphic sign removed from Blackpool shop

A Promenade shop sign depicting a man sawing off a woman’s head has been removed following intervention from the council.

The sign at the ‘Strangest Things’ freak show shop opposite Central Pier was removed on Tuesday following a complaint being made to the council about the graphic image.

The sign has now been removed from the shop

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “The matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the council following intervention by officers from the Public Protection Division.

“Once the operator became aware of the issue the signage was removed without delay.”

Here's what The Gazette readers had to say...

"I agree this is a step too far for a shop sign, not that I'm offended but young children shouldn't be seeing this sort of stuff."

The sign showed a man sawing off the head of a woman

Marione Dunford

"Whatever the sign cost, it was worth it. Controversy is the best publicity you can get."

Mark Mason

"Totally agree. Disgrace and they want this a family resort."

The council intervened after a complaint was raised

David Maloney

"Get a grip, the kids will see worse whilst playing video games! Snowflake society."

Brett Kellett

"I would have loved to see this."

Benjamin Maddog Williamson

"Glad its gone."

Patricia Webb

"My Halloween display window was a lot worse than that and I never had an issue."

Jason Redshaw

"Blackpool on a weekend with the hen stag parties, kids see a lot worse."

Louise Ryder

"Yeah it’s a bit heavy that."

Kelly Hambleton

"Snowflakes offended by everything they see. Bring back the old world please."

Gary Beech

"Family resort, yes unacceptable but all the spice heads are? Shame the council are not so quick at resolving that issue."

Becky Dosky