Get set for picnic time at Fairhaven Lake

Fairhaven Lake will host The Even Bigger Picnic on Sunday, June 30 following the success of debut picnic event at the Fylde attraction last year.

Punch and Judy shows, circus skills, donkey rides, singing performances, face painting, balloon modelling and much more are all set to feature and the day will run from 11am to 4pm.

The party follows a successful open day last month which saw hundreds of people making the most of the opportunity to try out a range of sport and fitness pursuits at the Lake.

It showcased the wide variety of leisure activities available at the venue, which is shortly to be restored following the award of a £1.5m National Lottery Grant.

Fylde Council Activity Development Officer Julie Vale said: “.It’s a great place to visit, and when the communities help and come together it’s even better.”

Fylde Council received the £1.5m grant last December for the Fairhaven Lake and Garden Restoration project, which aims to conserve and restore Fairhaven’s heritage buildings and landscape, improve the lake’s infrastructure and water quality, and provide a new programme of events.

New information boards will outline Fairhaven’s heritage.