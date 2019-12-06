Get ready for Miss Blackpool 2019

Have your say

The count-down is on for the annual Miss Blackpool pageant - which this year has a fun festive theme.

The grand final takes place next Sunday, December 15, at Norbreck Castle Hotel, and features 20 women all hoping to be crowned the prestigious title of Miss Blackpool.

Miss Blackpool Lydia Murray

The competition is in its 65th year and is run by Angles Elite Models.

It involves an opening routine, choreographed by Georgia Frankland with the contestants dressed in festive outfits, followed by a beachwear and swimwear round, a catwalk of Christmas jumpers and jeans, and evening wear.

There will also be entertainment from youngsters at Angels Elite Kidz dance school.

This year, the contestants will have their hair styled by Hair and Make-up Benjamin Johnston; and make-up by Makeup by Christina Jackson and Emma Harris Makeup Artist.

Organiser Karen-Jean Cookson said: “Miss Blackpool is such a big part of history in the town, so it is important for us to continue.

“It is a great event to boost confidence.

“Some of these women have never been on stage before, but they get to walk on stage and introduce themselves on the microphone.

“It may be nerve-wracking but it is a great confidence boost for them,

“Many of our previous contestants have gone onto other things.

“Tanya Robinson (now Bardsley) was crowned Miss Blackpool in 2012 and she was nervous to be on stage. But now she is in The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

“Kendall Rae Knight was on Love Island after her win and Joanna Johnson has gone on to win other titles.

“All these girls have made friends for life and it has boosted their confidence.

“We usually hold Miss Blackpool in the summer, but this year, I was not able organise it for then as I had family commitments, as my daughter was ill.

“But I was able to reschedule it for now and I thought it would be a good time to do it in December, with a Christmas theme.

“This is a family event and suitable for all ages and we have a young dance school performing while the marks are being counted.”

Miss Blackpool starts at 7.30pm and is expected to finish by 11pm.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 for adults and £5 for children.

To buy a ticket and watch the winner be crowned, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/angels-elite-models or call organiser Karen on 07860451878.

Organisers are looking for more makeup artists. If anyone can help, call Karen on the above number.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/angels-elite-models