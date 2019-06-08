Gazza scores with fans on Blackpool visit

Football legend Paul Gascoignen charmed an eager queue of fans and spoke of his fond memories of Blackpool during a visit to the resort on Saturday

The 52-year-old Euro 96 star, fondly known as Gazza, was in town to sign autographs at recently-opened memorabilia shop Simply Iconic in the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Back in 1991, he played for Spurs in their FA Cup third round triumph over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road which set them on the way to winning the trophy and Gazza told The Gazette he looks back on that day fondly.

"Winning the FA Cup that season was very special and that was the game that started the run," he said.

"It was a windy day just like this weekend and Paul Stewart scored our winner - great memories.

"I always love coming to Blackpool - the people are so friendly."

Gascoigne took in a boxing tournament at Viva in central Blackpool on Friday night, while after the signing, he took to the the wet and windy promenade to enjoy some fish and chips.

Mark Dakers, a Grange-Park based fan of Rangers, another of Gascoigne's former clubs, was among those eager for his autograph.

He said: "It was great to meet him. I had to ask my boss for some time off to come down - I couldn't miss it. Gazza is a legend."