Gary Burgess set the world record for the longest radio show while at Radio Wave, staying on air for 76 hours and raising millions for charity.

The Manchester-born broadcaster began his career at the Fylde coast station in 1992, leaving nine years later having been a newsreader, breakfast show presenter and programme controller.

Burgess died on New Year’s Day at Jersey Hospice after inoperable tumours were found in his lungs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Burgess celebrates the end of his marathon Radio Wave broadcast

In a final message, written for ITV to release after his death, the journalist wrote: “I’ve had the best life. I’ve had the luckiest life.

“I met my soul mate and the love of my life who went on to become my husband.

“I got to work with some of the most amazing people in newsrooms and studios doing the job I absolutely adore.

“I’ve been able to share my own relatively short time on this planet surrounded by friends and loved ones who have enriched my life in ways they may never truly understand.

“My greatest sadness is the prospect of leaving all of that and all of them behind.

“The thought of doing that to Alan is unfathomable to process, but I also know the very people who’ve shown me love and support will now wrap up those feelings around him in the coming days.

“It’s time for me to hand over my microphone and keyboard for others to do the talking about me, so let my final words simply be ‘thank you’.

“Every person in my life has, in their own way, helped me live my best life. That’ll do.”

He began working as a reporter at ITV Channel TV in May 2011 in the Guernsey newsroom, before moving to Jersey in March 2012.

In 2021, he was nominated as journalist of the year at the prestigious Royal Television Society Awards.

Burgess, who married his husband Alan in 2018, was the first to convert his civil partnership to a marriage. Their marriage certificate is number one on the conversion register.