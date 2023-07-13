Organisers of this year's Garstang Show are looking forward to bringing the local community together to learn about, enjoy and celebrate the role farming, food and the countryside play in all our lives.

The 208th Garstang Show organised by the Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society takes place on Saturday 5 August 2023 at The Garstang Showfield, Off Green Lane East, Garstang, PR3 1JS.

The gates open at 8.30am and the show continues until 5.30pm

Motorists can find the show by leaving the M6 following signs to Garstang A6 and then turning onto Green Lane East and following signs for the Show.

2023 tickets are now on sale on the website and can be found for £12.50 online for AGE 16+ where the gate price is £15.00.

Tickets for children aged 3-15 cost £4.00 online or £5.00 on the gate.

The list of attractions ranges from a food hall and craft tent to vintage vehicles, horticultural displays and children's entertainment by Astral Circus, The Sheep Show and numerous livestock classes.

