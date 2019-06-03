Gang Show stars prepare to tread the Grand boards

Rehearsals for the 58th Blackpool Gang Show are well underway.

By Philip Mather

Blackpool Scouts

This year we are taking you, our audience, on a whirlwind tour of Europe and blasting off to space to celebrate the 50th anniversary since man first step foot on the moon and we celebrate our wonderful world.

Darrell Shuck, director, said: “The cast are working so hard and have such energy and enthusiasm to each rehearsal you don’t want to miss out on this year’s show.”

Come and watch Blackpool Gang Show, an extravaganza of song, dance and comedy, fun for all the family from October 30 to November 2 at the Grand Theatre. Visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

They’re ready to take aim!

Youngsters from 11th Blackpool Beavers and Cubs enjoyed a creative evening.

The night, based at St Kentigern’s Parish Centre, on Newton Drive, saw youngsters aged between six and 10 and a half holding a joint meeting.

They were sat around tables with their leaders being instructed on how to make a ‘twanga’, which consists of cutting a plastic drinks cup at the bottom of the base, and then tying a balloon.

They then stretch the top of the balloon to fit across the cup, make a small cut to put in a small piece of paper, pull back the knotted end inside the cup and fire.

It’s like a simple catapult for a bit of fun.

Big thank you to volunteers

Blackpool District Scout Council is delighted to be part of the Annual UK National Volunteers Week which takes place this week.

The theme for this and every year is the three Rs: Recognise, Reward, Retain.

We in Blackpool have many leaders and supporters who give hours and hours of volunteer work to our brilliant youngsters.

The Scouting movement recognises its volunteers through the year with long service awards, as well as awards for outstanding and most dedicated service.

For example this week a group of Blackpool Cub Scouts have travelled to Zelloff in Austria as part of the West Lancashire County Scout Council on their second overseas visit, but without leaders giving up a week’s holiday, these activities could never take place.

Week in week out our dedicated and passionate leaders spend endless hours and time putting together brilliant weekly programmes, as well as supporting the youngsters in group, district, county, national and international activities, to give them adventure and learning by doing which gives them skills for life.

Thank you for everyone for your outstanding contribution to Scouting.

Volunteers at Mowbreck