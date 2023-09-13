News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident

Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including new homes and changes to HMP Kirkham

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (September 4 - September 10).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST

Across the town, nine planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the construction of new apartments, houses and changes to HMP Kirkham amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

Here are all the planning applications fully submitted between Sept 4- Sept 10.

1. Fylde planning applications

Here are all the planning applications fully submitted between Sept 4- Sept 10. Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Application validated on September 4 for resubmission of application no. 22/0899 - extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) demolition of existing conservatory, 2) construction of single storey side extension, 3) partial removal of front boundary wall.

2. 20 Victory Boulevard, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5TH

Application validated on September 4 for resubmission of application no. 22/0899 - extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) demolition of existing conservatory, 2) construction of single storey side extension, 3) partial removal of front boundary wall. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on September 5 for prior approval for enlargement of dewlling/house by construction of one additional storey to a max height 8.72m pursuant to Schedule 2, Part 1, Class AA of the Town and Country Planning (General permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended)

3. 21 North Houses Lane, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 4NT

Application validated on September 5 for prior approval for enlargement of dewlling/house by construction of one additional storey to a max height 8.72m pursuant to Schedule 2, Part 1, Class AA of the Town and Country Planning (General permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
Application validated on September 5 for change of use of existing dwelling/house to 5 self-contained apartments, including associated extensions and alterations to building comprising erection of additional storey to form a 2nd floor, two storey and 1st floor side extensions, 1st floor and single storey rear extensions, external alterations to all elevations and alterations to sitre access, landscaping and parking arrangements

4. 21 North Houses Lane, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 4NT

Application validated on September 5 for change of use of existing dwelling/house to 5 self-contained apartments, including associated extensions and alterations to building comprising erection of additional storey to form a 2nd floor, two storey and 1st floor side extensions, 1st floor and single storey rear extensions, external alterations to all elevations and alterations to sitre access, landscaping and parking arrangements Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
Application validated on September 5 for proposed tree works felling of 2 elm trees in front garden of dwelling within Lytham Avenues Conservation Area

5. 1 Park Avenue, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5QU

Application validated on September 5 for proposed tree works felling of 2 elm trees in front garden of dwelling within Lytham Avenues Conservation Area Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
Application validated on September 5 for crown reduction of 1 oak tree near east boundary garden wall of dwelling within Lytham Avenues Conservation Area

6. 9 Willows Ave, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5QT

Application validated on September 5 for crown reduction of 1 oak tree near east boundary garden wall of dwelling within Lytham Avenues Conservation Area Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Fylde