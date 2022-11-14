Among them were services and parades in Fleetwood, Thornton, Poulton, Blackpool, St Annes and Lytham.

There was a packed service in Fleetwood’s Memorial Park, led by Church of England lay minister Phil Deegan, as the community gathered to pay its respects at the 11h hour of the day to to those lost in times of war.

Serving members of the armed services, veterans associations, civic dignitaries and councillors and various youth groups joined Fleetwood residents for the poignant occasion at the cenotaph in the park.

The Ode to the Fallen was performed by Martin Poole and the Last Post sounded by Roy Bond, Dave Colby and Keith Douglas, of Fleetwood Old Boys Band.

After the two minute silence, the trio sounded the Reveille and the Kohema Epitath was performed by Martin Poole.

Around 30 organisations laid wreaths as they remembered those lost in times of war, with Elgar’s poignant Enigma Variations playing across the park as each came forward.

Down the coast, Blackpool came to a standstill as the town paid its respects, with ex-service veterans, active servicemen and woman and Cadets gathered at Blackpool Cenotaph.

The Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Kathryn Benson, was in attendance and there was also a large contingent from Blackpool Police and its Cadets.

There were also good attendances in St Annes and Lytham, and mayor of the borough, Councillor Ben Aitken, said “This was a chance to show our deepest gratitude and respect to all the men and women who have lost their lives or have suffered protecting their country and loved ones in all Wars.

"For those who leave never to return. For those who return but are never the same.”

The St Annes service was held at the Ashton Gardens memorial, while Lytham residents paid their respects at the the war memorial close to Market Square.

1. wbeg-14-11-22-RemembFwd1-nw.jpg A stirring parade of standards during the Remembrance Sunday parade in Fleetwood Photo: Richard Hunt Photo Sales

2. wbeg-14-11-22-RemembFwd2-nw.jpg Veterans proud to take park in the Remembrance Sunday parade at Fleetwood Photo: Richard Hunt Photo Sales

3. wbeg-14-11-22-RemembFwd3-nw.jpg Fleetwood's Air Cadets were among those attending then Remembrance Day service at Fleetwood Photo: Richard Hunt Photo Sales

4. wbeg-14-11-22-RemenbFwd4-nw.jpg The Fleetwood Old Boys (Sea Cadets) Band once again played a key role in the town's Remembrance Sunday service and parade Photo: Richard Hunt Photo Sales