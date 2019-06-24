Furniture needed for Trinity Hospice charity shops

Trinity Hospice is in desperate need of donations of furniture for its charity shops.

The hospice for the Fylde coast sells furniture from some of its 15 shops, including its Donation Centre on Talbot Road, Blackpool.

But donations of larger items have dwindled, and the charity’s retail boss is today calling on the community to help.

Paul Guest, head of retail for Trinity Hospice, said: “We have some fantastic supporters here on the Fylde coast who donate some wonderful things for us to sell in our shops, and of course we have our regular customers who come in to grab a bargain and help us with vital income for Trinity.

“We have noticed a drop in the number of people donating furniture, though we will always have people who want to buy these larger items.

“We are asking everyone to consider donating their furniture to Trinity Hospice, so that we can raise even more money to support everyone who needs expert palliative and end-of-life care locally.

“Maybe you’ve recently redecorated and have furniture that no longer fits in your colour scheme, or maybe you’ve had something you’ve wanted to get rid of for a while, but you just don’t know how.

“As long as your furniture is fire safe if it’s upholstered, and is in good condition, we want it.”

The hospice shops contribute an impressive £400,000 to Trinity Hospice, which each year costs £9 million to run.

The hospice is able to collect large donations, or they can be dropped off at the Donation Centre.

To book a collection, visit www.trinityhospice.co.uk/support-us/our-shops.