Fund-raising adds up for local staff

A summer of fund-raising has reached a peak for a Blackpool firm.

A Blackpool-based professional accountancy provider, Nixon Williams, has completed a series of challenges to raise more than £2,000 for its nominated charity partner, The Samaritans.

Nixon Williams organised several events throughout the summer, ranging from coffee mornings to mountain climbs, in aid of the emotional support charity.

One of the activities saw 13 company employees take on the National Three Peaks Challenge to reach the tops of Snowdon, Scafell Pike, and Ben Nevis on a rainy Saturday in August.

The team completed the total ascent of 11,178ft within the target time of 24 hours after tackling challenging weather and rocky terrains during all three climbs. In addition to this, the company raised money by holding a ‘Brew Monday’ event to encourage staff to take a break together at its offices in Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool.

The event was supported by Samaritans, who supplied branded tea bags, posters and lollipops. Staff were able to buy and sell cakes, helping to raise money and awareness around mental health in line with the charity’s national campaign.

James Lawton-Hill, director of marketing at Nixon Williams, said: “Our charity campaigns are always hugely popular with our employees and this summer has been no different. We have a lot of staff who love to get involved, particularly in the physically challenging ones.

The sessions aim to develop employee’s ability to recognise mental health struggles.

“Last year, we completed lots of fund-raising activities, from tough mudder to coffee mornings, and we want to push ourselves even further in 2019. Raising money for an incredible, worthy cause like Samaritans is always a pleasure, so we’re hopeful that the momentum will continue!”

To find out more: https://www.nixonwilliams.com