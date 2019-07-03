Fun-packed Clifton Hospital Summer Fair raises £2,000

A Fylde hospital raised more than £2,000 to support patient care as it hosted a summer fair.

Clifton Hospital in St Annes held a fun-packed day within the hospital and its garden.

Ward Three Sister Fran Hall ran a glitter make-up stall at the Clifton Hospital Summer Fair

Attractions included children’s games, a host of craft and bric-a-brac stalls, tombola and raffle with prizes donated by many local businesses.

Jason Flannigan-Salmon, head of Clifton Hospital, said: “The summer fair was a huge success and it was great to see so many people come along and take part in the day.

“None of it would have been possible without the support and hard work into the planning and running of the day by our amazing staff and League of Friends volunteers.”

Special guests included Fylde MP Mark Menzies and Fylde Council's topuirism and leisure chairman Coun Cheryl Little, whose Fairhaven ward covers the hospital, in Pershore Road

Raffle prize donor Jason Tuatara and sun safety mascot 'George' at the Clifton Hospital Summer Fair

The Fire Brigade also opened the doors to one of their fire engines and Mandy and Andy of Ruocco ice creams gave an ice cream to each patient in all four wards.

Jason added: “Clinical Matron Courtney Bickerdike and I can’t thank the staff and volunteers enough.

"We would also like to thank the local individuals and companies that donated raffle prizes to us.

“We have raised over £2,000 which is a massive achievement and we are asking our staff and patients for ideas on what we can spend this money on to enhance the patient experience at Clifton Hospital.”

Anya Burgess enjoys one of the games at the Clifton Hospital Summer Fair