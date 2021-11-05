Walking the Lights

More than 200 supporters of Rosemere Cancer Foundation walked the lights and raised £4,000 for the charity. Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Huge thanks to everyone who took part. It was back this year after being lost to Covid restrictions last year and the fantastic sum it raised will go towards projects benefitting cancer patients across our entire Lancashire and South Cumbria territory as the walk itself draws people in from across our entire patch.”

Celebrating their loved ones life by raising money for Cancer charities

Some of the people who took part in the Walk the Lights charity event for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A Fylde dad, who was known for helping others and always giving back, has had £10,000 raised for charity in his name. Mike Vernon, who worked for YMCA Fylde Coast and YMCA England, died from a rare form of cancer aged 54. His loving family and friends raised the incredible sum of money at a recent celebration of his life at The Hand and Dagger pub in Treales. The money will be shared between St Catherine’s Hospice, where Mike spent some time last December, Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Macmillan and Marie Curie.

Three marathons and two more planned

A Blackpool marathon marvel has now raised almost £6,000 for Cancer Research. Mark Gray, of Marton, who has beaten a rare form of cancer has completed the London Marathon three times. The second one was a virtual race around Stanley Park last year. He now has his sights set on the New York Marathon next year and the Chicago Marathon in 2023. https://justgiving.com (search for Mark Gray).

A 1980's night for mayoral charities

Fylde mayor Elaine Silverwood entered into the spirit of a 1980s-themed night as it raised more than £1,200 for her mayoral charities.