Heck, some are clearly even puzzling those who live just around the corner if our findings are anything to go by.
We asked you to suggest those place names that made no sense when said out loud and you didn't disappoint.
We've rounded up a selection of the Red Rose best below.
1. Heysham
Up in the north of the county, complete with a nuclear power station - it's He-Sham, not Hey.
2. Morecambe
Spelling, pronunciation, this one's got the lot. Don't even think about saying it as it looks - it's More-cum
3. Oswaldtwistle
Where do you start with this one? Break it down and it becomes 'Ozzle-twizzle'
4. Penwortham
More about emphasis this one. Accentuate the first syllable, not the 'worth' in the middle.